Gold winner

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE Mapledurham Estate and trust won the sustainable tourism gold award at the Beautiful South Awards for excellence.
Wisteria Cottage, a holiday home in Watlington, was highly commended in the same category, while the Baskerville pub in Shiplake collected a silver award in the tourism pub of the year category.
18 December 2017
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
