Students decorate shop window

Tuesday, 19 December 2017
STUDENTS decorated a charity shop window in Henley with a giant advent calendar.
The 13 fashion and textiles students from Reading College spent about three hours creating the display at the Sue Ryder shop in Duke Street.
The wooden calendar was made by the college’s woodwork department and the fabrics were donated by Anne Haimes Interiors in Bell Street.
Student Hollie Grantham, 19, from Southcote, Reading, said: “Our brief was to create a display and the whole project was based on Christmas around the world.
“We came up with the idea of a giant advent calendar with a different culture in each window.
“Each of us had a different culture or two and we we did our own research into the way those people live and celebrate Christmas before using that to create a rag doll.
“Everything was handmade and we also made our own baubles. We brought it all over in different cars and assembled it here.”
Amelia Staines, assistant managerof the shop, said: “We’ve been collecting fabric and broken jewellery for them to use and have just given the window over to them for December. It looks great.”
18 December 2017
