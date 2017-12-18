Pupils go back to Victorian era

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
Pupils at Rupert House School in Henley performed a Christmas concert for parents and staff.
Youngsters from years three to six sang solos and duets, performed in small groups and choirs and played instruments at the concert on Thursday last week (23).
The school in Bell Street will be holding its carol service at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street from 2pm on Friday next week (8).
It also held a Victorian day last month where children dressed as pupils from the 1800s. They dressed in clothing from the era and took part in lessons including traditional British copperplate handwriting, arithmetic, drill (PE) and cross stitching.
The children also recreated Victorian photographs in their outfits.
Local community officer Davey Graham also spoke to pupils as part of the school’s road safety week. He talked about staying safe while crossing the road by using the Green Cross Code and tested the youngsters with different scenarios.
ends
1711642: Pupils and staff from Rupert House School dressed as Victorians
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say