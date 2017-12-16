Police appeal over unprovoked nightclub attack

POLICE have issued an appeal to find two men they say may have witnessed an unprovoked attack at a Henley nightclub.

An 18-year-old man, who was out with his friends, was approached by another man in Magoos Bar in Hart Street on June 18 at about 1.30am.

He assaulted the victim, striking his head down onto a table before leaving the premises.

The victim sustained deep cuts to his face which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Thames Valley Police have now released CCTV images of two potential witnesses (pictured).

Investigating officer, PC Emma Bailey based at Henley Police Station, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which caused significant injuries to the victim who needed stitches to his right cheek bone.

"I would like to speak to the two men in these CCTV images as I believe they may have witnessed the attack or have vital information about the offence.

“If you are either of men or know who they are please contact me immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference 43170177490.”