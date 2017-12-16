Living Advent Calendar Day 16: Anne and the Doughboys

A THREE-piece band played to a crowd of about 150 people on the 16th night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

Anne and the Doughboys, featuring Anne Baker and Mike Lawlor, of Lawlor’s The Bakers which is based at Henley Enterprise Park, performed at Corner 81 in Henley Rugby Club tonight (Saturday).

Mrs Baker played the clarinet, Mr Lawlor the bass and they were joined by friend Steve Ward on guitar.

Their set included White Christmas, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, Good King Wenceslas, Let it Be, Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Streets of London, before finishing with Silent Night to which the crowd sang along.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “It was great to see this place packed and it was like some sort of jovial, festive social club with some wonderful music and people joined in.

“There was a real sense of community and festive cheer I thought tonight.”

Guests enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies and the evening was raising money for the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK.

It has about 70 members and offers support for people who suffer from the condition, and their carers, as well as raising money to fund research.

Raffle prizes included a bottle of Mr Hobbs gin, a hamper, jewellery from Studio 35, in Duke Street, and baked good from Lawlor’s.

The Living Advent Calendar involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening until Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Tomorrow’s performance (Sunday) will be held at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

For a full round-up of the Living Advent Calendar so far, see next week’s Henley Standard.