PUPILS from Crazies Hill Primary School took part in a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Mayor of Wokingham Rob Stanton.

They were among hundreds of children from 23 schools across the borough at the event at Loddon Valley leisure centre on December 10.

The concert also featured the Berkshire Maestros Corelli String Orchestra with musical director James Baker.

They sang Once in Royal David’s City, Silent Night, Hark the Herald Angels Sing and God Rest Ye Merry, Gentleman as well as White Christmas.

All proceeds will go to the mayor’s chosen charities, an initiative called Cancer Champions run by support group Involve and the Royal Berkshire Hospital support group.

Cllr Stanton said: “I was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and the care I received was superb. I am delighted that the money raised will go towards enabling the support group to continue their top-quality cancer care.”