TRAINS will be disrupted over the Christmas period.

Services from London Paddington will be affected as Network Rail carries out engineering work.

Tomorrow (Saturday), some platforms at Paddington will be unavailable, while on Sunday there will be no trains to or from the station.

Limited services will be diverted into London Marylebone and local trains in the Thames Valley will run only as far as Slough.

There will be no Great Western Railway services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day while on Wednesday Paddington will again be closed with some services travelling to Marylebone and Thames Valley trains running to Slough.

Replacement buses will also be available between Maidenhead and Marlow.

From Thursday to Sunday, a reduced service will operate to and from Paddington.