FORMER England sevens captain Ollie Phillips will be the guest speaker at a dinner at Henley Rugby Club.

The former Stade Français and Gloucester winger, who is now a motivational speaker, will appear at the winter sporting supper at Dry Leas on Friday, February 2. He will be joined by comedian Adger Brown.

The supper is being organised by the Henley Business Partnership and tables are available for parties of 10.

For more information, call Laurence Morris on (01491) 577279 or email him at laurencemenswear@

btconnect.com