TWO primary schools which asked parents to pay towards basic equipment have been given 1,000 pens by a bank.

The Reading branch of Metro Bank has stepped in after learning about the appeal by governors of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.

In a letter to parents, they asked parents for a donation of £1 a day towards stationery and books, the equivalent of £190 per child over the school year.

They blamed changes to schools funding and said the extra money would allow the schools to maintain small classes and provide “the best quality teaching”.

Bank staff will also visit the school in the new year as part of its Money Zone project, a free financial education programme, which teaches money basics to key stage two pupils and includes a visit to a real banking hall.

Metro Bank chief executive Craig Donaldson said: “Our colleagues are empowered to support their local community, so when they heard about the schools’ appeal, they were more than happy to help.”

Sally Ann Akers, executive headteacher of the schools, said: “We are very grateful to Metro Bank Reading for their generous and swift donation and look forward to learning more about the free financial education programme.”