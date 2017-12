MEMBERS were served festive food and drink and took part in a quiz at their Christmas party on Tuesday last week.

The event was held at the Old Pavilion off Recreation Road, which was decorated for the festive season complete with a Christmas tree.

Committee member Wendy Smith had made traditional mulled wine, apple and blackberry pies and mince pies for the guests.

The quiz took the form of an “end of term test”, which tested members’ memories of the talks and events throughout the year.

The “best memory award” for the highest score was presented to John Coulson and Richard Lloyd.

The society’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, January 9, when Mick Pope will talk about activities in the village’s recreation ground.

Meetings take place at the Old Pavilion from 8pm .