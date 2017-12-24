Living Advent Calendar Day 23: Pure Fluke

A UKULELE band performed on a stage in Falaise Square on day 23 of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.



Pure Fluke entertained a crowd of more than 100 people yesterday (Saturday) with a set which included Bright Side Of The Road by Van Morrison and Fairytale of New York by the Pogues.



Some members of the audience danced while children and adults enjoyed a snow machine.

The night was sponsored by Courtiers and served as a fund-raiser for Alexander Devine children’s hospice in Maidenhead.



The night raised £414 for the charity, the second-highest nightly collection in Living Advent history.



Organiser Richard Rodway said: "It was such a fantastic night tonight. The stage and set up looked great and made for a special looking night in front of the Christmas tree.



“I was truly humbled again by everyone’s spirit and generosity. It’s great to see the charities continue to do better and better, which we can only do through the efforts of all involved."



The Living Advent Calendar involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening until Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Tonight (Sunday) is the final performance of this year's event and will take place at St Mary's Church in Hart Street.

For a full round-up of the final week of the calendar, with pictures, see next week’senley Standard, out on Friday.