Railway disruption

TRAIN travel to and from Henley will be disrupted over the New Year holiday period.

Services from London will be affected as Network Rail carries out engineering work ahead of the start of Crossrail services in May.

From Thursday to Sunday, a reduced service will operate to and from Paddington, while replacement buses will run between Maidenhead and Marlow.

On New Year’s Day, Great Western Railway will run a bank holiday service with trains starting at 8am.

A new timetable will begin on Tuesday, when direct services from Henley to London will cease but there will be new eight-car electric trains providing connections from Twyford.

A half-hourly shuttle train on the Henley branch line, which was introduced in May, will be expanded to stop at Wargrave on every journey and will have three cars instead of two.