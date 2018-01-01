Fly-tipper fined £70

A MAN has been fined £70 for fly-tipping in Charvil.

Jamie Daniel Costello, 33, of Carshalton Way, Lower Earley, was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to leaving bags of household waste in Beggars Hill Road in May.

He was identified after a label with his address was found inside a black bin bag by officers from Wokingham Borough Council.

When interviewed by an enforcement officer, Costello said that he was due to go away and put the bin bags in his car hoping to find a commercial bin.

While driving along the lane he saw a pile of waste at the side of the road and decided to add his rubbish to it. He admitted his actions were “stupid and lazy”.

Costello was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.