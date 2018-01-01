Slow arrival

SUPERFAST broadband could be available in Wargrave village centre by the spring.

Virgin Media is due to start work in the new year in High Street, Ferry Lane and Church Street as part of its Cable My Street initiative, which offers householders and businesses speeds of up to 200 megabytes per second.

Wargrave was not originally covered in the company’s plans but it changed its mind after representations from Wargrave parish and Wokingham borough councils.