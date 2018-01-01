..and bins

WASTE collection dates will be later than usual over the New Year.

South Oxfordshire District Council says that rubbish scheduled to be collected on New Year’s Day (Monday) will now be collected on Wednesday, January 3 instead.

The collections due on January 2, 3, 4 and 5 will move to January 4, 5, 6 and 8 respectively.

All these will be for green and food waste but not garden waste.

The following week will be a day later than usual with the collections on January 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 moving to January 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 respectively.

These will be for food waste and grey bin general rubbish.

In Wargrave and Charvil, the general waste, recycling and garden waste collections scheduled for New Year’s Day (Monday) will be moved to Wednesday. while the general waste and recycling collection on January 8 will move back a day.

Christmas trees can be taken for shredding to Mill Meadows in Henley from 10am to noon on January 6 in return for a donation to Henley in Bloom.