Monday, 01 January 2018

New Year chemists..

BOOTS the chemist in West Lane, off West Street, near the Hart and Bell Surgeries, Henley, will be open from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) but closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It will be open from 8.30am to 6.30pm as normal from Tuesday.

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, will be open from 8.30am to 6pm tomorrow (Saturday) and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It will be open from 8.30am to 6pm as normal from Tuesday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Henley will be open from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 10am to 4pm on New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day before returning to its normal opening hours of 9am to 7pm.

The pharmacy in Market Place, Watlington, will be open from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) but closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year ’s Day. It will be open as normal from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm from Tuesday.

The Day Lewis Pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, will be open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) but closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year ’s Day. It will be open as normal from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm from Tuesday.

Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, will be open from 9am to 5pm tomorrow and then closed on Sunday and Monday. It will be open from 9am to 6pm as normal from Tuesday.

