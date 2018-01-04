Guess the festival act

THE Henley Festival is running its guess the artist competition again.

Organisers will be putting a clue on its social media channels each day from Monday to Friday next week which will refer to a headline act in the order that they will appear.

To enter, you must reply to the festival’s post with your suggested answer.

The winner will be the person who guesses the most correct artists and will receive two general admission tickets worth £110 for the five-day festival in July.

The winner will be chosen when the line-up is revealed on January 24.