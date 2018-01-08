Monday, 08 January 2018

Sporting success

A WARGRAVE school has won a sports award.

Robert Piggott Junior School was named best primary school at Wokingham Borough Council’s annual sports awards.

The award was in recognition of the school’s PE programme, which includes inter-school competitions, after-school clubs and swimming lessons at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning.

The school’s under-11s girls’ football team won a county cup tournament last year against teams from Reading, Maidenhead and Newbury.

Headteacher Stuart Bevan and executive headteacher Sally Ann Akers collected the award at the ceremony held at Bulmershe School in Reading, along with teacher Megan Rees and Caroline Meader, who chairs the school’s governing body.

In July, the school was awarded the gold school games mark for the 2016/17 academic year. The mark is a Government awards scheme that rewards schools that develop sporting competition in the community.

