Bird flying in

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
BIRDS of prey from the Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre in Hare Hatch will visit Wargrave library on Monday, February 12 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
For more information, call 0118 940 4656 or visit www.wokingham.gov.uk/
libraries
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say