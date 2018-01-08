Appeal for volunteers

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help look after a nature reserve in Wargrave.

The helpers meet at the Mumbery reserve off Mumbery Hill monthly.

The reserve includes a pond and wild grassland area and has an outdoor classroom for the neighbouring Robert Piggott Junior School.

The volunteer group wants to increase biodiversity at the site by encouraging new species of animals and plants.

Anyone interested in volunteering can attend a working party, usually held on Saturdays or Sundays from 10am to 1pm. Tools and refreshments are provided.

The next one will be held on Saturday, January 20.

For more information, email volunteer Ian Bradley at mumberynrv@gmail.com