Monday, 08 January 2018

RNLI dinner

A DINNER at Hennerton Golf Club in Crazies Hill made more than £1,400 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution

Dozens of people attended the event, which was organised by the village’s branch of the charity.

Brand marketer Jacqueline Gummer was the guest speaker, talking about the America’s Cup and her work with the Oracle Team, which won the sailing competition in 2013 and 2017.

