RNLI dinner

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
A DINNER at Hennerton Golf Club in Crazies Hill made more than £1,400 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution
Dozens of people attended the event, which was organised by the village’s branch of the charity.
Brand marketer Jacqueline Gummer was the guest speaker, talking about the America’s Cup and her work with the Oracle Team, which won the sailing competition in 2013 and 2017.
08 January 2018
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
