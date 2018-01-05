Pedestrian injured in collision with car

A CAR collided with a pedestrian at the entrance to Henley’s Christ Church Centre, off Reading Road, this morning (Friday).

A man was injured in the incident, which happened at about 10.15am, and was treated at the scene.

Police officers were on the scene, as well as an ambulance and two ambulance cars.

Rev Glyn Millington, the minister of Christ Church, was spotted washing down the cobbles using buckets of water.

