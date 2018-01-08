Former rotarian jailed for sexually abusing vulnerable women

A MAN who committed a string of sexual offences against women with learning difficulties has been jailed.

William Busher, 69, of Long Lane, Hillingdon, Uxbridge, was sentenced to a total of five years and four months’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court today (Monday).

He pleaded guilty at a hearing on November 24 to seven counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and two counts of inciting sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice.

Busher, a former member of Henley Rotary Club, was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely, and was given a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victims.

The offences occurred between February 2012 and June 2016 in the Henley area and involved three vulnerable female adult victims, all of whom have learning disabilities.

During this time, Busher was working as a taxi driver for vulnerable adults and was responsible for driving them to their day centres and places of work.

He sexually assaulted the victims on numerous occasions in his taxi during these journeys.

Busher was charged with the offences on October 24 last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Holliss, based at Cowley police station, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation involving three vulnerable victims with learning disabilities.

“Busher abused his position of trust in order to take advantage of their vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification.

“I would like to particularly thank the victims of their bravery in coming forward to report this. I would also like to thank the victims’ families, other witnesses and partner agencies for assisting with the investigation.

“I hope that Busher’s sentence will bring some closure to all those involved.

“This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police treats all sexual offences and I would encourage victims of similar offences to come forward and would like to reassure them that they will be listened to and supported.”