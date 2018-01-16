Man charged with attempted murder

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Tuesday, 16 January 2018
A MAN from Cuxham has been charged with attempted murder.
Tim Barry, 29, of Mill View, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).
The charge is in connection with an incident on Sunday in which a 38-year-old woman sustained neck injuries inside a property in the same road.
She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and has since been discharged.
16 January 2018
More News:
New children's home fitting well into village, says manager
THE manager of a children’s home in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say