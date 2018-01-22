Tree-mendous

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help
Monday, 22 January 2018
MORE than £1,000 was raised for schools in Wargrave through a Christmas tree recycling service.
N W Property Maintenance collected trees from homes in the village for a fee of £7.50 each, with the proceeds going to the parents’ association at Robert Piggott infant and junior schools.
22 January 2018
