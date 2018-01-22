Monday, 22 January 2018

Deadly puddle

A COUNCILLOR has asked for action to be taken over a puddle in Wargrave.

Marion Pope says water does not drain properly from the corner of East View Road after rain, causing it to become hazardous.

She said: “Every time it rains we have a lake — it can be four inches deep.

“When it was icy it was a skating pond and cars coming round nearly ended up in the houses opposite.

“It’s an issue and it’s not going to go away.”

