Deadly puddle

A COUNCILLOR has asked for action to be taken over a puddle in Wargrave.

Marion Pope says water does not drain properly from the corner of East View Road after rain, causing it to become hazardous.

She said: “Every time it rains we have a lake — it can be four inches deep.

“When it was icy it was a skating pond and cars coming round nearly ended up in the houses opposite.

“It’s an issue and it’s not going to go away.”