Track repairs

Monday, 22 January 2018
MORE than £1,400 is to be spent by Wargrave Parish Council on surfacing an access track to a field.
The track leading to Kings Field, off East View Road, will be given a solid surface.
In 2016, the parish council spent £5,989 on repairs to a BMX track in the field after it was deemed “high risk” following an inspection by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.
