Memorial left to age

THE war memorial in Wargrave is to be allowed to “age gracefully” rather than be cleaned.

The decision by the parish council follows a request by the Royal British Legion for the memorial in Mill Green to be cleaned ahead of events later this year the mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Chairman Richard Bush denied that the memorial had been “neglected”.

He said it was made from Portland stone, which naturally weathered over time.

Councillor Bush added: “The advice we have been given from a stonemason is that the options available are limited and the decision might be to let the memorial age gracefully.”

Councillors said sand or carpet could be put down around the memorial during services to prevent the ground becoming slippery.

The council is to take advice from the War Graves Commission.

