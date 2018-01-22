School is rated good

THE Piggott School in Wargrave has again been rated “good” in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The secondary school in Twyford Road was inspected in November.

It received a ”good” rating for the quality of teaching, pupil outcomes and early years provision and “outstanding” for the behaviour of students, leadership and study programmes for 16- to 19-year-olds.

The Ofsted report said headteacher Derren Gray provided “very strong leadership” and the school was ambitious. It called students’ behaviour “typically superb”.

The inspectors suggested the school could improve by increasing the quality of teaching and learning, particularly in writing, by setting challenging work and promoting accurate spelling, punctuation and grammar in all subjects.

The report included the Charvil Piggott Primary School in Park Lane, Charvil, which opened in 2014 and is run by the secondary school.

It said that pupils who joined reception group in 2015/16 and 2016/17 had low literacy development but were “making progress over time” and catching up.

The Piggott School was rated good in its last inspection in 2014 and “outstanding” in 2010.