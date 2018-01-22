£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A MEMORY tree at a garden centre raised more than £70 for charity.
The small fir was erected at the coffee shop at Hare Hatch Sheeplands over Christmas and New Year.
Customers could buy a star to hang on the tree on which they could write a message in memory of a loved one.
More than 50 stars were bought with the money going to Cancer Research UK.
