Polls open for Henley Town Council by-election

RESIDENTS are heading to the polls today (Thursday) in a by-election called to fill a vacant seat on Henley Town Council.

Paula Isaac, of Henley Residents’ Group, Donna Crook, of the Conservatives, and Jackie Walker, for Labour, are contesting the seat in the Henley North ward caused by the resignation of Conservative Simon Smith.

Polling stations at Henley town hall and Henley leisure centre, off Gillotts Lane, opened at 7am and will close at 10pm, after which the votes will be counted.

The result is expected to be declared later on tonight.

The council is currently made up of eight HRG members, six Conservatives and one Independent Conservative.

HRG will be hoping to tighten its grip on the council after winning two by-elections in May and then taking back control at mayor-making.

Mrs Isaac, 38, co-founded the Gainsborough Residents’ Association in September 2013 with David Eggleton, who is an HRG councillor.

She lives in Gainsborough Road with her husband Rob and three children and works as a teaching assistant at Badgemore Primary School.

Mrs Isaac says her priorities are helping to provide more affordable housing in the town and family facilities.

Ms Crook, 43, of Abrahams Road, Henley, says she is part of a move by the Conservatives to increase their appeal.

Her priorities are to improve public transport in Henley and campaign for more police on the streets.

She also wants to help tackle air pollution by reducing the number of cars on the road and to have air quality monitors outside every school.

She has three grown-up children and works as a cleaner as well as running a craft business.

Mrs Walker, 51, is a former civil servant who stood unsuccessfully in the Henley division at the Oxfordshire County Council elections in May.

A mother of one who lives in Middle Assendon, she says her priorities are to tackle the town’s congestion and air pollution problems and to create more social housing for young people and those on low incomes.

