Thousands back fight to stop rural development

THOUSANDS of residents are backing a campaign against plans for new homes in Wokingham borough.

More than 200 sites, including seven in Wargrave and five in Charvil, are being considered for inclusion in the borough council’s local plan, which will propose where new housing, business and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

The Campaign to Protect Local Wokingham was formed in response to fears that this could lead to development of green belt land and the rural spaces between settlements. It is supported by borough councillors John Halsall, who represents Wargrave, and Emma Hobbs, who represents Charvil.

More than 1,200 people attended two public meetings in Twyford in September and 1,000 have signed an online petition opposing the plans.

Organisers have appointed planning consultants Pegasus and barrister Christopher Katkowski to advise and represent them if the issue goes to a public inquiry.

To view the petition, visit www.change.org/p/

wokingham-borough-

council-save-ruscombe-s-greenbelt