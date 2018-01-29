Moorings survey

BOAT owners could be asked why they like to use the temporary moorings in Mill Meadows in Henley.

Town councillors have suggested handing out a questionnaire to users when collecting their mooring fees.

It comes after a surge in the use of the moorings over the last year.

The council expects to make around £37,000 from mooring fees in 2017/18, compared with less than £30,000 in 2016/17.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s recreation and amenities committee,Councillor Sam Evans said: “There definitely were more boats down there this summer and it would be great to understand why, whether it was because of events going on.

“It was up by 25 per cent — that's a sizeable proportion.”

Mayor Kellie Hinton suggested asking other councils with riverside moorings if they had also seen a surge.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler said the questionnaire could be sent out in April, when the council would have to contact boat owners about permission to store their details due to changes in data protection law.