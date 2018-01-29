Moorings survey

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
BOAT owners could be asked why they like to use the temporary moorings in Mill Meadows in Henley.
Town councillors have suggested handing out a questionnaire to users when collecting their mooring fees.
It comes after a surge in the use of the moorings over the last year.
The council expects to make around £37,000 from mooring fees in 2017/18, compared with less than £30,000 in 2016/17.
Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s recreation and amenities committee,Councillor Sam Evans said: “There definitely were more boats down there this summer and it would be great to understand why, whether it was because of events going on.
“It was up by 25 per cent — that's a sizeable proportion.”
Mayor Kellie Hinton suggested asking other councils with riverside moorings if they had also seen a surge.
Town clerk Janet Wheeler said the questionnaire could be sent out in April, when the council would have to contact boat owners about permission to store their details due to changes in data protection law.
29 January 2018
More News:
Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Couple mark 30 years at village store with a party
THE owners of a Goring newsagent and grocer are ... [more]
Leaking bus shelter cheaper to repair than replace
A NEW shelter in Sonning Common could be modified ... [more]
POLL: Have your say