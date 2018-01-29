Discovering old paths

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help research lost rights of way in and around Henley.

The Open Spaces Society, which is based in the town, wants people to help find footpaths and tracks so that the Oxfordshire definitive map of public rights of way is up to date.

After 2026, historic routes will no longer be able to be registered as rights of way, meaning those that are not currently in use must be identified before then.

A training day was held in Henley in November and six people volunteered to help but more are needed, ideally people who are no longer working and have time to spare.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the town council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “We have got a small cluster of people who are going to meet up and take this forward but more volunteers are welcome. It’s a lot of work.”