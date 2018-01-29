Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hawthorn protection

HAWTHORN is set to be planted on a Henley chalk bank to stop people using it as a cut-through.

Henley Town Council’s conservation park warden Marcus Militello made the suggestion in a bid to stop the chalk bank off Valley Road being eroded by walkers.

He says people stray from designated paths on to the bank, which causes chalk to crumble and fall on to the road and destroys the habitat of certain flowers.

He told a meeting of the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee on Friday that it would cost about £100 to plant hawthorn, which has sharp spines, at the base of the bank between existing trees to create a natural barrier.

Councillors approved the idea, which will now be considered by the full council.

Mr Militello also said he had been working with Margaret Ormonde, of the Henley Wildlife Group, to create a sign for the Greys Road embankment with information on the plant and animal species there.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33