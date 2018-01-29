Hawthorn protection

HAWTHORN is set to be planted on a Henley chalk bank to stop people using it as a cut-through.

Henley Town Council’s conservation park warden Marcus Militello made the suggestion in a bid to stop the chalk bank off Valley Road being eroded by walkers.

He says people stray from designated paths on to the bank, which causes chalk to crumble and fall on to the road and destroys the habitat of certain flowers.

He told a meeting of the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee on Friday that it would cost about £100 to plant hawthorn, which has sharp spines, at the base of the bank between existing trees to create a natural barrier.

Councillors approved the idea, which will now be considered by the full council.

Mr Militello also said he had been working with Margaret Ormonde, of the Henley Wildlife Group, to create a sign for the Greys Road embankment with information on the plant and animal species there.