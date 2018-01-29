Monday, 29 January 2018

Tories in mix-up

AS one of the most experienced members of Henley Town Council, David Nimmo Smith has sat through hundreds of
meetings.

But the veteran Conservative was prevented from adding another to his tally after a mix-up with a
colleague.

Cllr Nimmo Smith had been substituting for fellow Tory councillor Helen Chandler-Wilde at a meeting of the recreation and amenities committee on Tuesday last week, so was surprised to find her turning up just before the start.

To make matters worse, Cllr Nimmo Smith had travelled to the town hall from Oxford, to where he moved last summer after selling his home in in St Andrew’s Road, a round trip of more than 60 miles.

Rather than leave, he chose to take a seat in the public gallery for the duration of the meeting, so perhaps he can count that as attendance after all.

