Prison for child abuser

A MAN from Wargrave has been jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting a girl.

Shard Kennedy, 61, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

The offences took place between 2009 and 2012 and came to light after the victim confronted Kennedy several years later and secretly recorded him on her phone.

In a recording played in court, the victim asks Kennedy about when “you used to do stuff to me”, to which he apologises and says he is “disgusted” with himself.

The court also heard recordings of the victim’s interviews with police in 2016.

Kennedy will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.