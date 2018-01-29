Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Prison for child abuser

A MAN from Wargrave has been jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting a girl.

Shard Kennedy, 61, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

The offences took place between 2009 and 2012 and came to light after the victim confronted Kennedy several years later and secretly recorded him on her phone.

In a recording played in court, the victim asks Kennedy about when “you used to do stuff to me”, to which he apologises and says he is “disgusted” with himself.

The court also heard recordings of the victim’s interviews with police in 2016.

Kennedy will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33