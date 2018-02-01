Secondary school to become academy

CHILTERN Edge School will become part of the Maiden Erlegh Trust.

The secondary in Sonning Common will become an academy under the trust, which already runs three schools in Reading and Bracknell.

The conversion has been approved by the Regional School’s Commissioner and is expected to happen on August 1, before the start of the next academic year.

It comes after the the school, in Reades Lane, was rated inadequate by Ofsted and placed in special measures in April last year.

Government policy means all schools put into special measures should become academies.

Mary Davies, executive headteacher of Maiden Erlegh Trust, said: “I am delighted that Chiltern Edge is joining the Maiden Erlegh community as it represents a body of professional colleagues and bright and articulate students who will enrich the trust and who have already shown great determination to improve.”

Moira Green, headteacher of Chiltern Edge, said: “We are looking forward to a successful future as part of the Maiden Erlegh Trust.

“The opportunities for collaboration and development will strengthen our ability to provide the very best educational experience for the children of Chiltern Edge School.”

In December, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet removed the threat of closure from the school, after it showed immediate improvement since Miss Green took over in June.

Councillor Hilary Hibbert-Biles, the authority’s cabinet member for education and public health, said: “This is really great news for everyone associated with Chiltern Edge School.

“Through the tremendous efforts of staff and pupils, the school has made excellent progress in recent months and now has the opportunity to secure the best possible outcomes for its pupils as part of the Maiden Erlegh Trust.

“Credit must also go to the parents for the huge amount of support they have given the school, which I hope will continue in the future.”

The partnership was Maiden Erlegh was first put forward by former Reading East MP Rob Wilson in July last year.