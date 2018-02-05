Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tree must go

CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for donations towards the cost of felling a diseased tree in Wargrave.

Almost £6,000 is needed to remove the chestnut tree near the war memorial in Mill Green as well as cutting back another chestnut and four poplars.

The condition of the trees was revealed by a survey at the end of last year and the work must be carried out as soon as possible.

To donate, call Graham Jones on 0118 940 6613 or email grahamdjones@
mac.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33