Tree must go

CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for donations towards the cost of felling a diseased tree in Wargrave.

Almost £6,000 is needed to remove the chestnut tree near the war memorial in Mill Green as well as cutting back another chestnut and four poplars.

The condition of the trees was revealed by a survey at the end of last year and the work must be carried out as soon as possible.

To donate, call Graham Jones on 0118 940 6613 or email grahamdjones@

mac.com