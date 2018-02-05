Pledge to protect dog walk area

A DOG walking area will be protected if new sports pitches are created in Wargrave.

The parish council is considering adding pitches to Kings Field and the recreation ground, off Recreation Road, at the suggestion of village sports clubs.

Both areas already contain pitches used by Wargrave Cricket Club, Wargrave Football Club and the Wargrave Girls’ FC and Wargrave Wolves youth team.

The football clubs would like several five-a-side and 11-a-side pitches while the cricket club would like a second square in Kings Field.

The existing football pitches could be realigned to create more room.

The council will also look at parking, which often proves a problem on match days due to the volume of players and spectators’ cars.

The council says the dedicated dog walking area at Kings Field must not be lost.

Chairman Richard Bush said: “We are looking to see if what’s in the plan is do-able. The main thing is we want to protect the dog walking area and maybe extend it.

“The first thing is to make better parking with what space we’ve got.”

Councillors have met with representatives of the sports clubs to discuss the plans.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It was a good debate and a lot of views were aired.

“We are going forward with measuring out what may be possible with various options and putting together different contractors who may be able to quote on it when we’ve found a way forward. It’s the early stages and nothing is set in stone but we have agreed in principle to look at it.”

Another meeting will be held on February 26.