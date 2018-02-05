Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fences blown away in storm

FENCES at Wargrave recreation ground are to be replaced after being destroyed in storms last month.

They were blown away in the high winds, together with fence panels at the groundsman’s house.

Wargrave parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he was seeking estimates for replacements.

Fencing at the neighbouring tennis club was also affected.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33