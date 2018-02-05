Fayre game

TEAMS are needed to take part in a tug of war contest at this year’s Henley May Fayre.

Organiser Sarah Miller, a town councillor, needs four teams of eight. The event is open to men and women of all ages.

You can email her at cllr.sarah.miller@gmail.com

Last year the fayre was held in the town centre for the first time in more than 30 years. It was previously held in Mill Meadows.