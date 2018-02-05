Fayre game

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
TEAMS are needed to take part in a tug of war contest at this year’s Henley May Fayre.
Organiser Sarah Miller, a town councillor, needs four teams of eight. The event is open to men and women of all ages.
You can email her at cllr.sarah.miller@gmail.com
Last year the fayre was held in the town centre for the first time in more than 30 years. It was previously held in Mill Meadows.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say