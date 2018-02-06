Culden Faw estate to host charity dog walk

Hundreds of dog walkers are expected to take part in a charity walk around the Culden Faw estate.

The Great British Dog Walk will take be held at the estate near Fawley on March 24, starting at 11am.

The annual event is one of 20 across the country in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf people.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their families and friends and can picnic, while refreshments and entertainment will also be provided.

There will be a ‘have a go’ dog agility course and a dog show.

The walk is one of 20 being held across the UK to help ensure more hearing dogs can be trained to work with deaf children and adults, but the first to be held at Culden Faw.

The event was launched with a small walk at the estate yesterday (Monday), which was attended by several members of the charity and their hearing dogs.

Northern Home Counties community fundraising manager, Michelle Sapwell, said: ‘I am really excited to be a part of this event.

“Culden Faw is a new venue for 2018 and it is a stunning, with beautiful views, and ancient woodland and a wealth of wildlife.

“With something for everyone, this promises to be a great day out for all.”

The cost of the walk is £12 per adult (£10 online) and children go free. Sign up at www.greatbritishdogwalk.org