Charity plea

Monday, 19 February 2018
A WARGRAVE charity is appealing for supporters as it prepares to expand.
PRO Autism, of Ridgeway, was formed in 1993 to provide care and support for autistic people.
It has two respite care units in Reading and Shinfield and a residential centre for adults in Woodley and now wants to build a new two-bedroom facility in Reading.
For more information, visit www.proautism.org
