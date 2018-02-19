Monday, 19 February 2018

More doctors

THE Wargrave Surgery has become a training practice for junior doctors.

The Victoria Road surgery will employ doctors in the final stages of their training, known as GP registrars, who will be supervised by the existing six doctors.

The move is part of a nationwide drive to recruit more doctors due to the high number who are due to retire or who are quitting the profession or moving abroad.

