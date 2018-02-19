Cake contest

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
THE Lashbrook House care home in Shiplake will hold a bake-off competition on Monday.
Staff will bake cakes for judging by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, her escort Dave Eggleton and restaurant chef Ryan Simpson.
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say