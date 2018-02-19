Children's nursery plan scrapped after villagers object

PLANS for a children’s nursery in Crazies Hill have been scrapped following opposition from residents.

Rebecca Hartley applied for planning permission to turn an office behind the village hall into a nursery for up to 14 children, aged from six months to five years.

She said there were no other nurseries in the village and the buiding was very near Crazies Hill Primary School so there was potential for linked trips.

Now Ms Hartley has withdrawn her application after dozens of residents objected, claiming it would cause traffic chaos during school hours.

A meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that the road through the village was already very busy when parents dropped off and picked up their children at the primary school.

Jon Whiteley, who lives in the village, said: “My view is that any enterprise which brings multiple occupancy here is not appropriate. There are about 90 kids at the school and this will add traffic at busy times of the day. The road from Wargrave up to Crazies Hill is a bit of a nightmare as there’s no speed limit and no street lights. I don’t think we should sanction an increase in traffic.”

Residents who live behind the hall said that the application identified parking spaces for up to four cars but the area was not suitable and this would impact on their properties.

Councillors said the four parking spaces in front of the office would be too small for larger cars and could block a fire exit while the children would have to walk around the hall to access a proposed play area.

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “There are serious safeguarding issues. We are talking about 14 children between six months and five years and it just doesn’t comply.”

Chairman Richard Bush said: “The traffic on the road is the main thing. When my children went to the school there were 50 children. Now that number has doubled and the road has become dangerous.”