Monday, 26 February 2018
A CHILDREN’S holiday club will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave this summer.
The Treasure Island-themed club is for five- to 11-year-olds and will be held from August 29 to 31 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
There will be games, arts and crafts and Bible readings. Volunteers are needed to help run the club.
For more information, email Grace Barne at graceelizabethbarne@
gmail.com
