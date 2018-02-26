£1,600 gifts

Monday, 26 February 2018

GRANTS totalling more than £1,600 have been awarded to charities and organisations by Charvil Parish Council.

 Charvil and Sonning Junior Cricket Club will receive £800 while  £242 will go to Sue Ryder, £300 to the Twyford and District Volunteer Centre and £345 to Keep Mobile, a transport service for elderly and disabled residents.

