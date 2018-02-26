Boys are twice as good in speaking contest

TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning triumphed in the zone final of a public speaking competition.

One team won the intermediate section and the other the senior section of the Youth Speaks event at Liston Hall in Marlow.

Both the three-strong teams had come through an earlier heat in Henley and will now go on to compete in the district final at the same venue on March 8, when they will face winners from the other zone finals in Reading, Slough and Witney.

Blue Coat’s senior team comprised Ben Freeman, who spoke about challenging our perceptions of homelessness, Matthew Peters, who was the chairman, and Chris Peat, who delivered the vote of thanks.

The intermediate team was William Dean, who spoke about the problem of hunger and avoidable food waste, Samuel Norrington (chairman) and George Murphy (vote of thanks).

Among the other teams in the intermediate section were Emma Harrop, Emily Kemp and Anna Dymott, from Icknield Community College in Watlington, who had won their heat in High Wycombe.

Youth Speaks is a national competition organised by Rotary to help young people develop self-confidence and presentation skills.